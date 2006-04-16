Technologically developed Iran can make world a safer place: MP

TEHRAN - A top legislator has stated that a powerful Iran with civilian nuclear technology would be in a better position to work for world peace.

A more powerful and developed Iran with nuclear technology will be able to make better efforts for the establishment of regional and international peace and security, Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Chairman Alaeddin Borujerdi told the Mehr News Agency on Saturday.

“As a member of the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement, and the Organization of the Islamic Conference, Iran considers itself a part of the entire international community which should play its role in maintaining peace in the world,” the MP said a few days after Iran officially joined the club of nuclear states.

He noted that as Iran makes progress in various scientific and economic spheres, including nuclear energy, which elevates a country’s status in the international arena, Iran will feel more responsible to use its strategic role to make the world a safer place.

The former deputy foreign minister pointed to Tehran’s efforts to restore peace in Afghanistan, Lebanon, Tajikistan, the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, and many other crisis-stricken areas as evidence that Iran is a responsible member of the international community.