For decades, American aircraft carriers symbolized Washington’s military might and served as instruments for imposing its will on other nations. However, the 2026 aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran marked a turning point. Iranian anti-ship missiles targeted the American fleet, forcing it to retreat — a development that brings the end of the U.S. military presence in the region’s waters closer. As the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, wrote on September 28, 2026: “It will not be long before the Arabian Sea rids itself of them [the aggressor enemy] too.”



