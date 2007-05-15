Two New York radio hosts fired for Asian slur

NEW YORK (AFP) -- The CBS network has fired two "shock jocks" over an on-air slur against Asians, U.S. media reported Monday, weeks after another radio host was sacked for making a racist remark.

The hosts of "The Dog House with JV and Elvis," Jeff Vandergrift and Dan Lay, had been suspended earlier as the broadcaster decided their fate.

The show was permanently canceled after the two placed an on-air order to a Chinese restaurant for "slimp flied lice" and compared food items to certain parts of the body on April 5.

“The Dog House with JV and Elvis' will no longer be broadcast," CBS Radio spokeswoman Karen Mateo told the New York Daily News.

After the prank call was broadcast, the Organization of Chinese Americans, an advocacy group, had blasted the network and demanded CBS fire the hosts. The move came after Don Imus, who had enjoyed a large national audience for his radio and television program, was fired after he called the Rutgers university women's basketball team "nappy-headed ho's," nappy referring to the tight hair of many African-Americans and ho, as street talk for "whore." "In the wake of the Imus case, it would have been maddening to the community if these idiots did not get fired," Queens City