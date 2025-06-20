Shanghai Spirit in action: Tianjin to host 2025 SCO Summit for a new Eurasian future

This autumn, the vibrant port city of Tianjin – a shining symbol of China's openness – will welcome world leaders for the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.

With its rich maritime heritage and cosmopolitan spirit, Tianjin perfectly embodies the "Shanghai Spirit" of mutual trust and win-win cooperation. CGTN goes behind the scenes, capturing exclusive perspectives from international journalists as they explore how this dynamic city represents the SCO's vision for a more connected Eurasia.