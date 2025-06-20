Zarif rallies public for national unity, condemns X restrictions, reaffirms Iran’s defensive posture

TEHRAN - Former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has called for national unity amid heightened tensions in the region, while also criticizing social media platform X for restricting his account, and reaffirming Iran’s historical commitment to defensive, not offensive military postures.

In a video message posted online, Zarif announced his participation in the campaign titled “National Solidarity, Defending the Homeland,” urging Iranians to unite in support of the country. “We are all on the same boat, the proud ship of Iran,” Zarif said.

“This is about Iran. I call on all friends and honorable compatriots to join this campaign. Stay safe and proud. Long live Iran.”

Separately, Zarif issued a strong criticism of the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), which recently removed his verification badge and placed restrictions on his account. The former top diplomat, who has used the platform since 2009 and accumulated over 1.6 million followers, accused the platform of censorship, especially at a time when he is voicing opposition to actions by the Zionist regime of Israel.

"Why did X remove my check mark, restrict my account and even shadow ban me exactly when the world needs to know all the facts?" Zarif wrote, addressing the platform’s owner, Elon Musk.

In another post, Zarif emphasized that Iran has not initiated any wars in over the past three centuries. “Iran has shown unbelievable resilience in defending itself,” he said, adding, “Iranians will defeat any aggressor—especially one as cowardly and genocidal as those who have started this war without any sense of what they’ve triggered.”

He concluded by underscoring the strength of Iran’s intellectual and patriotic capital, stating: “You can destroy buildings, but you cannot erase knowledge—especially when it’s backed by 90 million devoted patriots. Iran didn’t start this war, but we’ll determine how it ends.”

