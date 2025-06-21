Iran launches fresh missile salvo at occupied territories, explosions reported in Tel Aviv

TEHRAN — Israeli media outlets reported late Friday that Iran launched approximately 10 ballistic missiles targeting the occupied Palestinian territories, with several reportedly striking areas in and around Tel Aviv.

The barrage triggered widespread alarm, as residents reported hearing multiple loud explosions across the city. According to Hebrew-language sources, some of the missiles penetrated Israeli air defenses, raising renewed questions about the effectiveness of the much-touted Iron Dome system.

In a development that has drawn further scrutiny, live broadcasts from Tel Aviv showed television cameras abruptly shifting angles or cutting away as missiles appeared in the sky—fueling accusations that local media are attempting to downplay the extent of the damage and the Iranian strike’s impact.

This latest round of missile fire marks a significant escalation in tensions between Iran and Israel, following earlier phases of Iran’s “Operation True Promise III,” which has included a series of coordinated drone and missile attacks on strategic Israeli military and intelligence sites.