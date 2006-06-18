Ulema guarantee Iraq’s national unity: EC chairman

TEHRAN -- Expediency Council Chairman Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani said here on Monday that the religious element is the most significant factor controlling the fate of the Iraqi nation, adding that the presence of ulema in Iraq’s political scene guarantees the country’s unity.

Speaking in a meeting with Supreme Council for the Islamic Revolution in Iraq (SCIRI) Secretary General Abdul-Aziz al-Hakim, Rafsanjani stated that Iraqi national unity is very important at this critical juncture.

The United States has no other option besides allowing the Iraqis to take charge of their own affairs, he added.

He went on to say that the presence of foreign forces in Iraq is the main reason behind the current insecurity in the region, but the Islamic Republic of Iran supports the Iraqi nation and will spare no effort in trying to resolve their problems.

Hakim said that religious differences in Iraq will not hinder the process of establishing peace and security in the country.

He also condemned all terrorist attacks against innocent Iraqi civilians and stated that the new Iraqi government would strongly respond to these activities.

The SCIRI leader praised Iran for its support of the Iraqi nation and said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is the closest friend of the Iraqi people and government.

President calls democratic govt. in Iraq a historic event

Iran calls for the security, independence, and development of Iraq, President Mahmud Ahmadinejad said on Sunday.

“Iran and Iraq enjoy many historical, cultural, and religious affinities and have the potential to increase their trade and economic ties to higher levels,” Ahmadinejad said during a meeting with al-Hakim.

He underlined the necessity for maintaining unity among Iraqi political groups, adding that the new popular government can develop sustainable security and tackle the problems with the backing of the Iraqi people and thus expedite the withdrawal of the occupiers.

He described the establishment of a democratic government in Iraq as a big and historic event which was the result of unity and mutual understanding among various political parties.

Al-Hakim thanked Iran for supporting the process of the establishment of the new government in Iraq and briefed Ahmadinejad on the latest developments in his country.

The Iraqi officials emphasize the need for maintaining unity at this sensitive and historic juncture in Iraq, he added.

A prosperous Iraq can be established through Iraqis’ awareness: Haddad-Adel

Since Iraqis have offered many martyrs for the independence and liberation of their country, Iran hopes that a prosperous, stable Iraq will be established through the awareness of the Iraqi nation and the guidance of religious authorities, Majlis Speaker Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel said here on Sunday.

At a meeting with al-Hakim, Haddad-Adel stated that Muslims’ awareness during the past 30 years, particularly since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, has inspired the enemies to devise many sinister conspiracies against Muslims.

The enemies of the Muslims have found out that the best way to counter the daily increasing power of Islam is to trigger civil wars between Muslims, he added.

Haddad-Adel congratulated Hakim on the formation of his country’s new government and said that the current political situation in Iraq is the most natural outcome one could expect based on the principles of democracy.

He stressed that the Iranian Majlis is interested in increasing cooperation with SCIRI and added that Tehran is determined to expand bilateral interactions with Baghdad.

Hakim expressed his gratitude for Iran’s sincere support of the Iraqi nation and said that despite all the conspiracies, the Iraqi nation, Sunni, Shia, Kurd, or Arab, will struggle to establish peace, security, independence, and prosperity in their homeland.