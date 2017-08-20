Iran, Iraq enjoy historic, stable ties: Muqtada al-Sadr

TEHRAN – Muqtada al-Sadr, leader of the Iraqi Sadrist Movement and the Saraya al-Salam, has said Iran and Iraq enjoy historic and stable ties.

Muqtada al-Sadr made the remarks in a recent interview, IRNA reported on Saturday without mentioning the source.

Iraq never stands against Iran or its interests, al-Sadr was quoted as saying.

He also denied that his recent regional tour aimed at joining international lobbies, saying the trips help put an end to tensions between Iraq and its neighbors.

SP/PA

