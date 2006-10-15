Iran finishes fifth after ending decade-long world karate gold drought

TEHRAN -- Iran set a record after standing fifth and putting an end to a 10-year gold drought in the 18th World Karate Championships in Tampere, southwestern Finland, Sunday.

The Iranian team ranked 14th in the 17th edition in Mexico.

The fifth title came as it won two gold and two bronze medals in men’s event.

Italy celebrated the title with five golds, one silver, and one bronze in men’s and women’s competitions while Japan finished runner-up with an asset of two golds, three silvers, and four bronzes and Spain took the third title with two gold, two silver, and two bronze medals.

France stood fourth, winning two golds, one silver, and two bronzes.

Hossein Rowhani ended Iran’s long wait after he snatched the 60kg kumite title Saturday and his teammate Jassem Vishgahi added the second Sunday.

Rowhani cruised into the final by edging past the karatekas from Qatar, Colombia, Malaysia, Spain, and Tunisia.

The Iranian grabbed the glittering gold, the second in Iran’s history, after getting the better of his rival from Azerbaijan 4-1 in the final.

Mehdi Amuzadeh took Iran’s first world gold in South Africa in 1996.

Egypt and Tunisia jointly bagged bronze.

Forty competed in the weight category.

In the 75kg, Vishgahi whitewashed the Spanish finalist 8-0.

In the 70kg, Saeid Farrokhi from Iran and Japan’s representative jointly took the bronze medal.

Esmaeil Torkzad also handed Iran a bronze as he finished third in the 80kg event.