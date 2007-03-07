Quake hits western Iran, injuring 35

DOROUD, Lorestan Province (IRNA) -- An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale jolted the city of Doroud and its surrounding areas in the western province of Lorestan early Wednesday, injuring some 35 residents.

The seismological base of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University registered the quake at 02:02 hours local time (2232 GMT Tuesday).

The quake was epic entered in an area measuring 43.92 degrees in longitude and 32.49 degrees in latitude, the report added.

Panic-stricken residents of the city came out of their houses and stayed in the streets the whole night despite the cold weather.

Doroud Governor Nasrollah Rashno told IRNA this morning that a number of people were injured as a result of the breaking of window panes.

He added that several panic-stricken residents who tried to run out of their houses fell to the ground and broke their bones.

He said that the city's natural disaster headquarters and other related bodies are currently on full alert for similar quakes and assisting people affected by this latest disaster.

Several killer quakes, ranging between 4.7 to 6 degrees, shook Doroud and its nearby cities on March 31, 2006, killing over 70 people and injuring more than 1,200 others.

The cities of Dorud and Borujerd were the most badly affected with all the villages in Dasht Silakhor, a region between the cities of Dorud and Borujerd, damaged by 30-100 percent.