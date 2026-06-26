Iran suffer third straight defeat in 2026 VNL Week 2

TEHRAN – Iran's winless run at the 2026 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) continued on Friday as Team Melli fell to Japan.

Iran were beaten 3-2 (25-19, 25-19, 25-20, 25-23, 15-12) by Japan in their third Pool 4 match of Week 2, held in Orléans, France.

Roberto Piazza’s side opened the tournament with a hard-fought 3-2 loss to hosts France before suffering a 3-0 defeat against the United States. The loss to Japan marked Iran’s third consecutive setback in the competition.

Team Melli will look to bounce back when they take on Cuba on Sunday in their final match of Week 2.