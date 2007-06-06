Sneaker skates dangerous for kids

Those wheeled sneaker skates that are so popular among kids are also very dangerous, according to a recent study in the June edition of Pediatrics. Kids worldwide have been injured while wearing roller shoes. Sneaker skates have caused at least one death

Heelys and other brands of roller shoes are being blamed for a variety of injuries in kids, including broken wrists, arms and ankles; dislocated elbows and even cracked skulls in children.

Over a 10-week period last summer, 67 children were treated for injuries from Heelys or strap-on wheels according to a report in the June edition of Pediatrics.

From September 2005 through December 2006, one death and at least 64 roller-shoe injuries were reported to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, a spokesman said last week.

One boy was struck by a car and killed when he skated into traffic on his Heelys. There's some debate about what role the skates played in his death.

The group WATCH (World Against Toys Causing Harm) included sneaker skates on its 2006 10 Worst Toys List because of the number of children who have been injured while wearing them.

You can learn more about these dangerous toys by visiting CNN's Web site.

If you kids like to scoot around on your sneaker snakes, please make sure you wear protective gear such as helmets, elbow pads and knee pads to protect yourself from injuries. (Source:greensboro.com)