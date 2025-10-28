Homam festival highlights creativity and determination of people with disabilities: deputy minister

TEHRAN – The Homam International Festival for People with Disabilities reflects the effort, passion, and hope of artists with disabilities, demonstrating that physical limitations are no barrier to artistic creation, said Deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage Maryam Jalali Dehkordi.

Jalali Dehkordi, who has taken part at the ongoing event, emphasized its role in promoting creativity among the disabled artists. It began in Tehran on October 23 and will run until October 30, Mehr news agency reported.

Homam is a special event to showcase the talents of artists with disabilities. This festival aims to empower and promote a culture of hope and social participation, and promotes art at the national and international levels.

She added that Iranian art can be effective in creating love, security, morality, and even wealth. In ‘Homam’ a deep connection between the artist and his or her work is seen, and this is what makes it valued in today's world, she pointed out.

Referring to the Cultural Heritage Ministry's support for disabled artists, she said that all commitments related to providing facilities and loans are being implemented. “We have also considered a special section for these artists without judging at the Fajr Festival, and they will be given exclusive booths at national handicraft exhibitions across the country.”

She continued: “One of our main challenges is the lack of information, which we are addressing in cooperation with the Technical-Vocational Organization and the Welfare Organization.”

Jalali-Dehkordi also announced the study of the ‘Handicrafts Value Chain’ in the Government’s Cultural Commission and said: “In this chain, a section has been allocated to the field of welfare and the disabled to prevent parallel work and take fundamental measures to support this group.”

More than 200 artists have taken part from 13 countries. This year, the festival is hosting artists from Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan, South Korea, Turkey, South Africa, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Spain, Japan, Nigeria, and Iran.

KD

