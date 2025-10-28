BEIRUT—14 years after the war began, Syria’s reconstruction remains more of a mirage than a milestone. What was once the beating heart of Arab civilization is now ensnared between foreign agendas, economic collapse, and a global tug-of-war over its soil, sovereignty, and soul.

Despite official promises and lavish conferences, Syria’s path to recovery is obstructed by political manipulation and external interests disguised as “humanitarian aid.”

The World Bank estimates that rebuilding Syria would require more than $345 billion, while its current GDP hovers around $20 billion—barely a third of pre-war levels. The gap reflects not only the magnitude of physical devastation but also the erosion of statehood itself.

The World Bank warns that without credible political, legal, and security frameworks, reconstruction pledges will remain ink on paper.

Western powers, meanwhile, have conditioned any financial support on sweeping political concessions—constitutional reform, regime change, and, implicitly, normalization with Israel.

Thus, reconstruction has been transformed into a geopolitical weapon: not to rebuild Syria, but to reshape it.

The French daily Le Monde described the current rhetoric around reconstruction as “a façade to polish the regime’s image,” while millions of Syrians still languish in poverty.

The World Food Programme reports that 12 million people face acute food insecurity, and over 90% live below the poverty line. In Aleppo, Homs, and Deir ez-Zor—once symbols of industry and culture—blackouts, hunger, and displacement have become the new ruins of war.

Israel’s role: From covert destabilization to economic leverage

Throughout the conflict, the Israeli occupation regime pursued a consistent strategy: ensuring that Syria never re-emerges as a unified or influential state.

Regional analyses and documented evidence suggest that Tel Aviv supported extremist armed groups in southern Syria during the early years of the insurgency—aimed at fragmenting the country and dismantling the Axis of Resistance.

This strategy continues today through regular airstrikes on vital infrastructure, oil convoys, and military facilities under the pretext of countering Iran.

In reality, it forms part of a calculated effort to prevent Syria’s recovery and to keep it tethered to external dependence.

Simultaneously, the so-called “peace incentives” promoted by Western countries and Persian Gulf sheikhdoms link reconstruction funds to normalization with Israel—turning Syria’s suffering into a bargaining chip for political realignment.

What bombs failed to achieve, conditional aid now seeks to impose: submission through starvation.

Moreover, Israel’s territorial ambitions extend beyond military dominance to outright resource exploitation. The 1981 annexation of the Golan Heights—coupled with continued control over water sources and oil-rich territories—has effectively converted parts of Syria into reservoirs for Israeli gain.

Analysts warn that such annexation enables the systematic diversion of water, seizure of energy infrastructure, and the commercial plundering of natural resources.

In practice, control of territory has become control of wealth, draining Damascus’s ability to finance reconstruction and deepening its economic subjugation.

The new scramble for Syrian resources

As Western sanctions strangle the economy, other foreign actors have entrenched themselves in Syria’s wealth. U.S. forces and allied militias occupy oil-rich regions in the northeast, controlling nearly 70% of Syria’s energy output, while Turkey exploits the fertile northern plains through cross-border trade and resource extraction.

These dynamics have fractured Syria’s sovereignty—its reconstruction dictated not by national planning but by the competing powers dividing the spoils of war.

Yet beneath the rubble, Syria’s resilience endures. The country still possesses vast natural resources—phosphates, gas, and agricultural potential—and a population capable of renewal.

But this capacity will remain dormant without genuine administrative reform, transparency, and a national reconciliation effort that restores trust between citizens and state.

Beyond concrete and capital

Syria’s reconstruction is not merely an engineering venture; it is a test of sovereignty and identity. Without authentic political independence and social revival, rebuilding cities will only conceal a deeper national decay.

True reconstruction begins not with cranes and contracts, but with justice, dignity, and unity.

The fate of Syria’s rebirth will not be decided in Western boardrooms or Israeli-friendly summits. It will be written by the people who refuse to surrender their homeland to foreign terms. Only then will reconstruction cease to be a mirage—and become the dawn of recovery.

