Iran’s Trumpism competition to critique imperialism, Trump’s policies

TEHRAN- Trumpism International Cartoon and Caricature Contest is scheduled to be held in the near future, highlighting the importance of satire as a tool of resistance, the organizers announced during a press conference held in Tehran on Monday.

The event, which is organized by the Artistic and Cinematic Organization for Sacred Defense and Resistance, will remain firmly rooted in confronting and critiquing the aggressive policies of the U.S. President Donald Trump, the head of the organization Mohammad Yashar Naderi said.

The event also aims to expose the destructive nature of his administration’s actions and to mobilize artists worldwide to participate in this ideological battle through powerful visual commentary, he added.

He also underscored the organization's unwavering commitment to its revolutionary principles, particularly through the Trumpism competition.

Naderi highlighted that the contest was inspired by the explicit remarks of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who emphasized the need for ideological resistance against U.S. policies.

He pointed out that Trump’s persona embodies a logic of power where national interest and dominance are prioritized above all else. The policies enacted under his leadership—such as withdrawing from the Paris Agreement, UNESCO, and the Iran nuclear deal—are stark examples of disregard for international law and the global order. According to Naderi, these actions reveal the true face of American imperialism, which relies heavily on economic sanctions, media manipulation, and military interventionism to maintain dominance.

Naderi emphasized that Trump's approach is characterized by aggressive interventionism and a reliance on economic warfare, which includes sanctions and covert operations against various nations. The competition, therefore, seeks to challenge this narrative, emphasizing that satire and caricature are powerful, universal languages capable of resisting silence in the face of injustice. The contest is not merely about criticizing an individual but confronting the entire architecture of global hegemony rooted in greed, racism, and violence.

Naderi underlined that satire has the capacity to reveal uncomfortable truths, and through this artistic form, the global community can resist the oppressive forces that seek to manipulate and dominate.

For his part, Seyyed Masoud Shojai Tabatabai, the secretary of the contest, explained that the first edition of the contest was held in 2017, coinciding with the beginning of Trump’s presidency, and the second in 2019 attracted participation from 79 countries, reflecting its growing international influence.

The themes of the competition focus on key issues such as Trump’s unwavering support for Israel, his withdrawal from the JCPOA, the imposition of sanctions, racial policies, family separation policies, and environmental neglect—each depicting the destructive impact of U.S. imperialism and hegemonic ambitions.

The competition has garnered extensive media coverage, particularly from Western and Zionist outlets, which have recognized the power of cartoon and caricature as effective tools of protest, he noted.

The visual art forms like cartoons transcend language barriers and can resonate deeply with a global audience, influencing public opinion and raising awareness about the true nature of U.S. policies, he concluded.

Participants are invited to submit their works until December 13.

SAB/

