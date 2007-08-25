The Holy Quran contains many keys to the doors of the celestial realm of service to the Most High.

The holy book shows us how to practice humility on the path.For example, one ayat says no one understands all the deep meanings of the Holy Quran except Allah.In a part of verse 7 of Surah 3 (The Family of Imran) of the Holy Quran, it is written: “but none knows its interpretation except Allah.”Thus, all who say they perfectly understand Islam and the Holy Quran are on the wrong path.And those who humbly try to learn more about Islam every day in order to improve themselves and better serve Allah are on the straight path.Another key can be found in the very first verse of the Quran: “In the name of Allah, the Compassionate, the Merciful.”This ayat is the opening verse of 113 of the 114 surahs of the Holy Quran.Muslims recite it several times a day in their daily prayers.But do we really know what we are saying? Do we understand even one of the many deep meanings of this verse?Allah is the Most Compassionate of the compassionate ones.Thus, how can we be servants of the Most Compassionate God if we are not ourselves compassionate?Many years ago, I used to go to a mosque where people gave many heavy sermons and speeches that truly enlightened me.One theme that many of the preachers focused on was the fact that most Muslims have drifted away from the true Islam.They would say that “Islam is an orphan” because most Muslims have forgotten about it and are not practicing the faith as it should be practiced.And Islam is an orphan, even more so because most of us have forgotten about the real orphans, despite the fact that the Holy Quran tells us to take care of orphans.Where is our faith? Where are our good deeds?It has often been said that there would be no poverty if all the Muslims paid zakat, which is an Islamic alms tax.And the Shias who say they don’t have to pay zakat are misinformed because all Shia ulema say that Shias must pay zakat on the gold they possess and certain other items.In the book Islamic Laws, which is the English translation of Taudhihul Masae’l, Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Sistani wrote that it is obligatory to pay zakat on wheat, barley, dates, raisins, gold, silver, camels, cows, sheep, and goats, and it is an obligatory precaution to pay zakat on the wealth in business.The Holy Quran warns of what awaits those who do not share their wealth on Judgment Day.The holy book says a portion of the believer’s wealth is to be set aside for the needy.Well, how many Muslims are doing that?When are we going to start living like true Muslims?Islam has become an orphan. And we Muslims have also become orphans, although most don’t know it, because when we turn away from the law of Allah, He turns away from us, and His angels fly away from us, and the demons and jinn approach, for they are attracted to evil deeds.If we care about Islam, if we care about our own souls, we must purify ourselves through jihad-i-nafs, the struggle against the desires of the lower self.Don’t forget the orphans and the needy.Let’s take action now because Islam shouldn’t be an orphan.Take the path of Islam, which beckons to every soul.