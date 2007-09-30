Vatican: equal pay for women in tourism

@T=VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican on Thursday lamented the lack of women in leadership positions in the tourism industry and called for equal work and pay for women in the sector.The Vatican's secretary of state, Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone, the No. 2 official, made the comments in a letter marking World Tourism Day to the World Tourism Organization, whose theme this year is how tourism can ""open doors"" for women. Bertone, who recently pledged to put more women into ranking Vatican positions, noted that many tourists would remember the women who worked for them during their travels: travel agents, flight attendants, tour guides, waitresses and hotel maids.@H=Mexico's military expands women's roles@T=MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's military is tapping a population its recruiters all but overlooked for decades: women. For the first time, Mexico is allowing females to train in elite military schools to become engineers, pilots and other careers that can rise to the rank of general.The changes, ordered by President Felipe Calderon shortly after he took office in December, are profound for Mexico and its male-dominated, machismo society. Women still aren't allowed in combat roles, but the moves are the first expansion of military opportunities for women in 31 years.@H=For Anglicans, women are equal at last@T=MELBOURNE (The Age) – After more than 30 years of debate and dissension, the Anglican Church of Australia has finally recognized that women are truly equal.In a landmark decision, the church's highest court, the Appellate Tribunal, has ruled that there is nothing in the Anglican constitution to prevent women priests becoming diocesan bishops. Women now constitute about one fifth of the clergy outside Sydney diocese (the main opponent of women's ordination). Here in Melbourne, where women have been ordained priest since 1992, about 70 women would meet the minimum legal requirements — that they be at least 30, baptized, and in priests' orders.@H=In Rajasthan, many women suffer quietly@T=JAIPUR (Times of India) -- A woman who was infected by her HIV positive husband and punished by a lower court which wrenched got back the custody of her girl thanks to a sessions court in Jaipur. ""I went back with my father and some relatives to get my daughter but my brothers-in-law beat me up and threw me out again. I even filed a police complaint but they never let me see my daughter,"" the woman told a TV channel.AIDS activists say the woman isn't alone in her plight. There are over 300 such women in Rajasthan alone who are suffering silently and can't afford the public humiliation or court fee.