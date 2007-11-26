Iran's F-4 jet crashes in Oman Sea

TEHRAN (Press TV) -- A fighter jet of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Air Force crashed Monday into the Sea of Oman off the nation's coast city of Konarak.

The U.S.-built F-4 Phantom fighter-bomber jet went down in the sea while on a maneuver near the city of Konarak in southeastern Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchestan.The crashed two-crew F4 warplane is one of Iran's fleet of various fighters bought by the deposed Shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.No details have yet been released on possible casualties.The maneuvers are being held to mark the Basij (mobilization) Week that is being celebrated nationwide.