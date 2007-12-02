Delegates in Bali for talks on climate

JAKARTA (IHT) -- Thousands of government officials, industry lobbyists, environmental campaigners and observers have arrived on the Indonesian island of Bali for two weeks of talks starting Monday that are aimed at breathing new life into the troubled 17-year-old global climate treaty.

A heightened sense of urgency surrounds the meeting in light of a report issued last month by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which detailed the potentially devastating effects of global warming in the panel’s strongest language yet.But few participants expect this round of talks to produce significant breakthroughs. At most, they say, it will result in new commitments to negotiate an update to the original treaty by the end of 2009.“The bulk of attention will be on the future,” said Yvo de Boer, executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the organization administering the treaty. “My hope is that we can formally launch negotiations and form an agenda for those negotiations that will lead to a long-term policy response to climate change.”The original treaty, signed by almost all the world’s nations in 1992, set voluntary goals for curbing the emission of greenhouse gases, which mostly come from the burning of fossil fuels and forests, and which have been linked by scientists to global warming. But few of those goals have been met.Five years later, the Kyoto Protocol, a much-touted 1997 addendum to the original pact, set mandatory limits on emissions, but only for the three dozen industrialized countries that ratified it, and only since it took effect in 2005. Those countries have largely failed to meet their targets.“We would be in big trouble if we can’t reach an agreement to move forward by the end of the conference,” said de Boer. “The science is clear. We now need a political answer.”By far, the biggest obstacle to forging a new accord by 2009 is the United States, analysts say. Senior Bush administration officials say the administration will not agree to a new accord with binding limits on emissions. Instead, President George W. Bush recently proposed that the world’s biggest countries work toward a common, long-term goal decades in the future, without specific targets or limits.In his latest statement on climate change on Nov. 28, Bush said, “Our guiding principle is clear: we must lead the world to produce fewer greenhouse gas emissions, and we must do it in a way that does not undermine economic growth or prevent nations from delivering greater prosperity for their people.”Paula Dobriansky, the U.S. under secretary of state for democracy and global affairs, said that the United States was intent that any new agreement involve all the world’s major economies, and that the only way to do that was by being flexible.“We feel very strongly about having a global framework here,” she said in an interview by telephone last week. “In order to have a global framework there has to be an effort here to determine how one can engage all the players. In order to do that there has to be some flexibility in this.”Each country should have the right and responsibility to use whatever mix of mandatory and voluntary efforts is best to achieve the goals it agrees to, she said.The United States will soon stand alone among industrialized nations in its refusal to ratify the Kyoto Protocol, with the incoming Australian prime minister, Kevin Rudd, having said in no uncertain terms that his country would now ratify it.“The Bush administration is the only government in the world that is opposed to mandatory emissions reductions being included in a new treaty,” said Philip Clapp, the deputy managing director of the Pew Environment Group, based in Washington. “The question is, Will they block others from moving forward?”While most developing countries -- including China, which is poised to overtake the United States as the largest source of greenhouse gases -- have agreed to negotiate treaties that require richer nations to reduce emissions, they remain opposed to taking on such mandatory limits themselves. China and India, in particular, insist that established industrial powers are obligated to act first, given that their developed economies are largely responsible for the present buildup of greenhouse gases.By contrast, adherents to the Kyoto pact, led by the European Union, are eager to extend and even broaden current emission restrictions. One reason is that Kyoto nations are earning credits -- already worth several billion dollars a year -- for cutting greenhouse gas emissions under the so-called cap-and-trade system. Such trade could collapse if the restrictions are not extended.“Negotiations in Bali cannot afford to fail,” said Adam Nathan, director of communications for the Carbon Markets Association, an international industry trade association. “It is vitally important that ministers meeting in Bali do not let the date for a new global agreement slip beyond 2009, as this will send a weak signal to the carbon markets.”Environmental groups, however, are losing confidence in some of these carbon-trading mechanisms. Under Kyoto, industrialized countries can partly meet their own targets by financing emission-reduction projects in developing countries.But the WWF, in a report released last week, found that 20 percent of such emission-reduction projects would have happened anyway, regardless of the financing from abroad.The growing call for financial aid to help the developing countries most threatened by the negative effects of a warming climate - like harsher droughts, floods and disrupted water supplies and agriculture - is expected to be a central issue at the Bali talks.The United Nations Human Development Report released last week pointedly criticized the world’s industrialized powers for not living up to existing commitments under the original Framework Convention on Climate Change. So far, only $26 million has made it through financial pipelines ostensibly intended to funnel billions of dollars for climate-adaptation assistance, said the report, calling it “a derisory response.”The fight to save the world’s forests, perhaps using a carbon-trading program, and increased sharing of carbon-reduction technology will also be high-priority issues at the Bali conference, said de Boer, the chief of the UN climate panel.For ordinary residents of the talks’ host country, who live in a country the WWF says is highly vulnerable to climate change, a political solution cannot come soon enough. Drought, floods, landslides and rising sea levels are part of daily life here.“People are getting used to all these environmental disasters. To Indonesians, these problems are becoming commonplace,” said Farah Sofa, national director of Walhi, Indonesia’s leading environmental monitor. “It’s really bad. Governments should be our protectors. They have to find a way forward.”Andrew Revkin reported from New York