Ahmadinejad felicitates Uzbek president on re-election

TEHRAN (IRNA) -- President Mahmud Ahmadinejad on Tuesday cabled a message to his Uzbek counterpart Islam Karimov to congratulate him on his re-election.

In his message, President Ahmadinejad also congratulated Uzbek nation and government on the occasion.According to the presidential office, the Iranian president in his message expressed hope that during the new tenure of Uzbek presidency, Uzbekistan will witness more solidarity, economic prosperity, and stability.