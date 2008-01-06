Iran to step up cultural activities in Latin America

TEHRAN – The Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) hosted a meeting of Iran’s ambassadors and cultural representatives in Latin American countries on Sunday in which the participants agreed to formulate a comprehensive plan for Iran’s cultural activities in the region.

ICRO Director Mahdi Mostafavi told reporters after the meeting that the participants aired their views about cultural plans which had already been proposed and “finally we reached a good conclusion about policy-setting and drawing up cultural plans (for implementation) in Latin America.”The exchange of students and professors and arranging scientific meetings, inter-religious dialogue, and painting, book, and handicrafts exhibitions were among the proposals that all participants agreed on, Mostafavi stated.“These cultural moves can prepare the ground for the familiarization of nations with each other and other political and economic activities,” the ICRO director noted.In light of Latin Americans’ interest in Iran and the Islamic Revolution, it was agreed that some books will be translated into Spanish and Portuguese and provided to Latin Americans, he added.He also said media cooperation between Iran and Latin American countries has improved.Mostafavi went on to say that Iran shares views with Latin American nations, which have a long history of fighting injustice and imperialism, and this has “provided a very good opportunity for these states to receive the message of the Islamic Revolution with their hearts and minds.”“Iran’s cultural activities are transparent, scientific, legal, and based on human nature and the interests of nations,” the former deputy foreign minister asserted.“Iran’s cultural activities in these countries are within the framework of cultural agreements” signed with them, he added.The prospects for the expansion of relations with Latin American countries are very promising, Mostafavi opined