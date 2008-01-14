Italy ridicules Bush’s accusations against Iran

TEHRAN – Italy’s Foreign Minister Massimo D’Alema has ridiculed U.S. President George W. Bush’s harsh tone against Iran, declaring that Rome doesn’t consider Iran as a threat to world security.

In an interview with the Channel 3 of the Italian TV, D’Alema said such a harsh tone by the president of the world’s most powerful country that Iran threatens the security of all countries is over-exaggerated.Bush claimed on Sunday in the United Arab Emirates that Iran is threatening the security of the world and that the United States and Arab allies must join together to confront the danger “before it’s too late.”“Iran’s actions threaten the security of nations everywhere,” Bush claimed. “So the United States is strengthening our longstanding security commitments with our friends in the (Persian) Gulf, and rallying friends around the world to confront this danger before it is too late.” -