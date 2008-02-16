Growth cannot be at expense of inflation

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh expressed confidence that the country will be able to achieve 9 percent growth rate. However, interest rate policy would focus on holding the price line — growth cannot be at the expense of inflation which hurts the poor and strains the polity.

However, he also admitted the country cannot be completely insulated from chilly global winds that may blow in its direction.“I do not see a reason why we cannot sustain 9% growth even in the face of a global slowdown. The domestic economy has the potential to sustain such growth. The challenge before us is to ensure we tap into the potential and make it work for us,” Singh said, adding that all possible steps would be taken to help the industry. He was addressing a gathering of industrialists at Ficci’s 80th AGM.Speaking at Ficci’s golden jubilee auditorium where a picture of Mahatma Gandhi smiled down on the gathering from the backdrop, Singh echoed his theme that industrialists served as trustees of society. “Patriotism is not the monopoly of the political class,” he said, underlining the shift in ideology: banias are no longer untrustworthy exploiters but partners in progress. “I sincerely believe the government and business can achieve a lot by working together to create both income and employment, wealth and welfare, prosperity and progress. Our captains of industry have played a vital role in nation-building. I salute you and wish you all success,” Singh said.He took pains to describe what his government has done over four years and, for the next five years through the 11th Five-Year Plan, proposed to build physical and social infrastructure that industry needs to sustain growth.The prime minister also explained why battling inflation was top priority of his government. “An important policy stance we have adopted to ensure that growth is more inclusive has been to keep inflation under check... Some of you are not happy about our emphasis on inflation control. I see things differently. Inflation is an iniquitous tax. It hurts the poor more than the rich.” Singh said the government’s initiatives in agriculture and rural development, infrastructure, education and healthcare, along with efforts to keep inflation under check, would step up economic growth and make it more inclusive.In all, prime minister’s speech appeared as an attempt at showcasing the UPA government as the rightful custodian of impressive and inclusive economic growth. PM gave his government credit for higher growth and putting in place the basic architecture necessary for ensuring the growth is broad-based. Singh also cited slower growth rate for the period 1997 to 2002 to portray how previous governments failed to fuel the economic growth. “The governments of the day were unable to inspire. They were preoccupied with divisive agendas and their economic agenda was not focused.”Highlighting UPA government’s focus on education, the prime minister said education is witnessing a three-fold increase in its share and a five-fold increase in actual outlays in the 11th Plan. He called it the most ambitious expansion in educational opportunities in the country since Independence.He also highlighted the government’s achievements in the infrastructure sector. “I read a lot about the poor state of our infrastructure. In effect, facts tell a different story.” He cited airport modernization, revolutionary transformation in railways and revival of private participation in power generation as key instances of turnaround in infrastructure sector.In a positive signal to the industry, the prime minister chose not to mention his government’s controversial proposal to impose job quota in private sector for the underprivileged sections of the society. At one point, the government seemed bent on introducing quota in private sector following Singh’s speech in Mumbai in his early days as PM, where he had called for reservation, saying it was an idea whose time had come.