Iran calls for closer cooperation with India

TEHRAN (IRNA) -- Interior Minister Mostafa Purmohammadi said here on Wednesday that Iran is ready to bolster economic cooperation with India, especially in energy sector.

In a meeting with Indian ambassador to Tehran Manbir Singh, Purmohammadi said grounds are fertile for the expansion of Tehran-New Delhi cooperation in the economic, industrial, and tourism sectors.He also said that Iranian companies are interested in making joint investment in different economic projects.""We should not miss the opportunities. It seems mutual cooperation has been going on with a slow pace,"" Purmohemmadi said.He went on to say that ambassadors of both countries play an important role in boosting mutual cooperation.Singh, for his part, welcomed the idea of implementing joint economic projects, adding that expansion of ties with Iran is among India's top priorities.He said based on new agreements, Iran and India plan to trade in euro rather than dollar.He expressed hope that holding regular meetings between the two countries’ officials will prepare the ground for closer cooperation.Singh urged Purmohammadi to extend the working permit of Indians in Iran.He said the Indians living in Iran are originally Iranian and have accepted Iranian culture and speak in Persian.Singh asked Purmohammadi to take measures to extend the term of Indians' job license from six months to two or three years.Purmohammadi vowed to facilitate the employment of Indians in Iran.