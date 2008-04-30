Iran-Russia cooperation strengthens regional security: Ahmadinejad

TEHRAN -- Iran-Russia cooperation strengthens regional and international security, President Mahmud Ahmadinejad said here on Wednesday at a meeting with the acting secretary of Russia’s National Security Council, Valentin Sobolev.

“Iran and Russia are two major and influential countries and their cooperation in various areas will serve the interests of the two nations and (improve) regional and international security,” Ahmadinejad stated.He suggested that Tehran and Moscow should use all their potential to expand their relations.Sobolev, who arrived in Tehran with a delegation of high-ranking Russian officials on Sunday, noted that the stances Iran and Russia on various regional and extra-regional issues are very close.He said Russia recognizes Iran’s inalienable right to make use of civilian nuclear technology and will not change its stance on this issue.He also stated that Moscow welcomes Tehran’s initiative in presenting a package on important international issues.“During the meeting, an oral message of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin was delivered to Iran’s President Ahmadinejad,” Sobolev told RIA Novosti on Wednesday.“It says Russia confirms its principled position in its relations with Iran, and that its policy does not depend on who is in power at any moment,” he added