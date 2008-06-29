Envoy: EU sanctions on Bank Melli shows lack of goodwill

PARIS (IRNA) - Iran’s Ambassador to France Ali Ahani said that the European Union (EU) decision to impose sanction on Iran’s Bank Melli indicates lack of goodwill on the part of European side and such attempts are unacceptable.

Ahani made the remark in a meeting with Head of Parliamentary Assembly of the European Council Luise Maria Deping, adding that Iranian officials are studying a package of proposals from the Group 5+1, and that according to the common points in packages of proposals exchanged by Iran and Group 5+1, both sides can reach consensus during negotiations.He also outlined his country’s peaceful nuclear activities and continuation of cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency.Referring to Iran’s package of proposals, containing suggestions for settlement of problems facing the international community, he briefed Deping on the recent visit of EU Foreign Policy Chief Javier Solana to Tehran.He called for exchange of delegations between Iran and EU parliaments.Deping, for his part, expressed hope that given the importance and key role of Iran, parliamentary cooperation between EU and Iran will help bring the two sides closer to each other.