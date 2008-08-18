Iranian weightlifter finishes 2nd in group B

TEHRAN (Press TV) -- Iran's weightlifter Mohsen Biranvand finished second on Monday at the Beijing Olympic Games behind Greece's Nikolaos Kourtidis in group B after gaining 397 points.

Passing all the tests, he was waiting to see who did what in Group A matches, which were to take place on Monday afternoon and that will determine whether he gets a medal.The event went all the way to a nail-biting finish as Biranvand managed to lift a total of 180 kilos above his head in his second snatch attempt. The Iranian missed out on lifting the weight in his first and third attempts.