Mottaki unveils codes of Iran-5+1 group modalities

TEHRAN (IRNA) -- Foreign Minister Manuchehr Mottaki on Monday disclosed codes of two modalities offered by Iran and the 5+1 group.

""The main issue on table in talks between Secretary of Supreme National Security Council Saeed Jalili and the EU Foreign Policy Chief and the 5+1 group envoy Javier Solana focuses on resumption of talks,"" Mottaki told reporters after his tour of IRNA.Mottaki said Jalili and Solana are busy preparing grounds for holding new round of talks.He said to resume talks, two modalities - one by Iran and another by the 5+1 group - have been set forth.""There are two codes in the other (5+1 group) party's modality: freeze- freez and suspension,"" said Mottaki, adding, ""However, Iran's modality contains only one code: Agreed Action.""He concluded that the main prerequisite for decoding Iran's code in the modality is holding talks.