Art news in brief @H= Iranian children win diplomas at UN art competition

TEHRAN -- Mahru Safaiipur and Hamed Bahrami won honorary diplomas at the 10th United Nations International Children Art Competition.

They are both members of the provincial department of the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) in Kermanshah Province.IIDCYA’s International Office also received an honorary diploma for its active participation in the event.Qasr-e Shirin Anthropology Museum opensTEHRAN -- The Anthropology Museum of Qasr-e Shirin in Kermanshah Province was inaugurated on Sunday.Covering an area of 1,000 square meters, the museum is located inside Abbasi Caravansary of the Sassanid era, and possesses 16 sections.Local costumes, traditional musical instruments, hunting tools, information about the lifestyle of nomads and historical documents are among the items to go on display in different sections of the museum.London festival to screen Iran’s “Night Bus”TEHRAN -- Kiumars Purahmad’s “Night Bus” is to go on screen at the Festival of Asian Film in London on Tuesday.Organized by the Asia House in London, this year’s festival (August 22-28) is featuring a number of films that have enjoyed immense success in their homelands or internationally.Director Purahmad won the Jury Grand Prize of the Asia Pacific Screen Awards for his movie “Night Bus” last year.Artists to create tableau inspired by Attar’s masterpieceTEHRAN -- Artists Saeid Moayyerizadeh and Hengameh Sadri are to create the tableau “30 Colors and Seven Birds” at the opening ceremony of Tehran’s International Birds Exhibition on Wednesday.The project is inspired by the Attar’s “Mantiq at-Tayr” (The Conference of the Birds). The tableau is due to be completed within a few days on August 30.The couple has held exhibits inside the country and has participated in several foreign exhibits.Supreme Leader’s statement on Be’that published in KuwaitTEHRAN -- The statement by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on the occasion of Be’that, the day commemorating Muhammad (S)’s Prophethood, was translated into Arabic and published in Kuwait by Iran’s Cultural Office in Kuwait.Iran’s office has also distributed a summery of the statement and its full Persian script to a number of Iranians residing in Kuwait. The Arabic texts were also sent to the mosques and tekyehs (the place where ritual Shia Islamic ceremonies are performed) in Kuwait..