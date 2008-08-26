Iranian basketballer joins Cholet

TEHRAN--Iranian national team basketball player Samad Nikkhah-Bahrami has left Iran on Tuesday to participate in France’s Cholet training camp.

He has signed a one year contract for an undisclosed fee with the basketball team.Nikkhah claimed the championship along with Iranian Mahram team last year. He was a member of Iran national team in the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.Cholet finished eighth in the France Pro A Basketball League last season