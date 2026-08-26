Iran seek to end Indian and Chinese Taipei kabaddi dominance

TEHRAN - Iran’s women’s national kabaddi team are entering the 2026 Asian Games with a significantly reshaped squad, as the coaching staff seeks to build a new generation of players capable of challenging the traditional dominance of India and Chinese Taipei.

Speaking about the team’s preparations, the technical adviser of Iran’s women’s national kabaddi team, Gholamreza Mazandarani, said around 78 percent of the squad has changed this year. The new team are considerably younger than previous editions, with many players showing high motivation and energy but lacking experience at the international level.

According to the technical adviser, gaining competitive experience was therefore a major priority from the beginning of the team’s preparation.

“The coaching staff had planned a series of friendly and preparatory matches to expose the young players to international competition. However, the plans were delayed by several obstacles, including the war, flight disruptions, difficulties related to leaving the country and the refusal of some potential host countries to accept the team for friendly matches,” Mazandarani said.

Despite these challenges, the team eventually managed to take part in an international training camp and a series of matches. The technical adviser described the experience as extremely valuable, particularly for the younger members of the squad. For many of the players, it was their first international trip and their first opportunity to compete against foreign opponents.

“The camp also gave the coaching staff an opportunity to assess the players under competitive conditions. Almost every member of the squad was given the chance to play in six or seven full matches, allowing the coaches to evaluate their abilities and determine how they could contribute to the national team,” he added.

The technical adviser acknowledged that transforming a young and inexperienced squad into a genuine championship contender in a limited period would be difficult. He said that simply declaring the gold medal as the team’s objective could be considered somewhat ambitious. Nevertheless, the coaching staff is determined to prepare the team for the best possible performance at the Asian Games.

Iran will face particularly strong competition from India and Chinese Taipei, two teams that have traditionally occupied the top positions in women’s Asian kabaddi. The technical adviser pointed out that both rivals benefit from regularly hosting tournaments and competitions in their own countries. Their players consequently gain continuous match experience and become more mature through frequent exposure to competitive situations.

“Despite the difficult circumstances, Iran hope their new generation can close the experience gap and challenge the established order. The immediate objective is not merely to participate, but to build a competitive team capable of breaking the long-standing India–Chinese Taipei duopoly and fighting for the best possible medal at the Asian Games,” Mazandarani concluded.