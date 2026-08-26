Massive boost for Team Melli as Amini comes back

TEHRAN - Mohammad Amini is all set for a comeback in the international stage as the young star has rejoined Iran mere days before Window 4 of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Asian Qualifiers.

The Iran basketball federation announced that the development Tuesday, as Team Melli have arrived in the Philippine capital for the August 27-31 games at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Mohammad Amini, an Iranian basketball player and player for the French team Nancy, has joined the national team in Manila, Philippines, to accompany the national team in the fourth window of the 2027 World Cup Qualifiers.

The 21-year-old is expected to be suiting up for the continental powerhouse for the first time since Asia Cup 2025 in Saudi Arabia, where the team gave the country their first medal in the event in eight years by copping bronze.

Back healthier

He was unable to play in their 79-73 victory over New Zealand in the Third-Place Game due to a knee issue he sustained in the Semi-Finals versus Australia, but there was no denying the impact he had in the whole tilt.

Amini averaged 14.6 points and 5.8 rebounds, and his best showing came in the Quarter-Finals when he dropped 30 and 11 to help lead his side to a 78-75 win over Chinese Taipei in a comeback of epic proportions.

Massive boost

If ever, the upcoming window will be his fourth appearance in the senior level. It could be recalled that he made his men's team debut in the World Cup in 2023, then returned for the 2025 Asia Cup Qualifiers.

This time, he's carrying even more experience under his belt. A member of French club SLUC Nancy Basket for four years now, Amini played for the Boston Celtics in the 2026 NBA Summer League last July.

And his return shall make Team Melli even better despite the absence of Sina Vahedi, who continues to tread the road to recovery after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury he suffered in the club scene last March.

He's coming in to serve as a mismatch of sorts anew at the backcourt given his 2.01 M (6'7") frame, adding more dynamic to a rotation that already has Sarem Jafari, Mobin Shekhi, and Piter Girgoorian, to name a few, fiba.basketball reported.

Mo through the years

Amini is expected to see action against New Zealand and the Philippines in Window 4, in that order, with Iran, of course, hoping to sustain their fine play after topping Group D with a 5-1 card back in the First Round.