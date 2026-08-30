Iran lose to Philippines at FIBA World Cup Asian qualifier

TEHRAN – The Philippines rallied past Iran 68-56 to complete a crucial sweep in the fourth window of the 2027 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers on Sunday before a packed crowd at Mall of Asia Arena.

The Filipino dribblers lost to their West Asian counterparts in the last 2 times they battled in the FIBA stage, including a 78-70 result back in the 2019 World Cup Qualifiers' Second Round back in November of 2018.

Gilas Pilipinas improved to 4-4 and more importantly, put themselves back into serious contention for a top-three finish in Group E and an automatic qualification for next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Kai Sotto came up big anew on both ends with 13 points and 16 rebounds, while Dwight Ramos and Juan Gomez de Liano led the Philippines in scoring with 16 apiece.

Mobin Sheikhi led Iran with 21 points.