Iran drop two places in latest FIBA World Ranking

TEHRAN - The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has released its latest world ranking for men’s national teams, with Iran dropping two places to 28th in the world.

Despite the decline in the global standings, Iran remain fourth among teams from the Asia-Oceania region.

The United States, Germany and France occupy the top three spots in the latest FIBA ranking, respectively.

Iran’s drop comes after the national team suffered back-to-back defeats against New Zealand and the Philippines in the qualifiers for the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

The results have seen Iran slip two places in the latest ranking, although they continue to hold their position among the top teams in Asia and Oceania.