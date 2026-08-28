Iran lose to New Zealand in FIBA World Cup 2027 Asian qualifier

TEHRAN – Iran lost to New Zealand 93-91 in overtime in the FIBA World Cup 2027 Asian Qualifiers at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Mania, the Philippines on Friday.

Shea Ili led the way for New Zealand with 24 points and six assists while Sam Mennenga had 15 points and 14 rebounds. Reuben Te Rangi had 13 while Waardenburg finished with 11.

Matin Aghajanpour paced Iran with 19 points while Mohammad Amini and Mahdi Jafari had 16 and 14, respectively.

New Zealand’s win over Iran gave the Philippines a couple of roadblocks heading into the second round.

For starters, the Tall Blacks tied Iran in Group E with identical 5-2 records and 12 points while the Philippines are currently fifth in the group with a 2-4 record, good for eight points.