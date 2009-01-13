TEHRAN -- Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei issued a fatwa (religious decree) on Tuesday stating that Muslims should boycott Israeli goods.

“Importing and advertising for goods whose manufacture and sale benefits them (Israelis) is forbidden for everyone,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in the fatwa.“Transactions beneficial to the usurper regime of Israel, which is the enemy of Islam and Muslims, are forbidden,” he stated.It is not permissible to operate travel agencies that facilitate trips to Israel or to use their services since this is to the detriment of Islam and Muslims, he added.The Supreme Leader also advised Muslims to abstain from commercial relations with any U.S. or Canadian companies that would strengthen the Zionist regime.And engaging in activities that could be interpreted as violating the Muslims’ boycott of Israeli goods and services is not allowed in any form, he said in the fatwa