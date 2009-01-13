About 20 percent of the country’s 60 thousand general practitioners are not satisfied with the pay they earn, head of Iranian Internists’ Society said here on Sunday.

Based on the figures of the Iranian Internists’ Society, Iraj Khosrow-Nia said, “A number of five thousands of Iranian general practitioners and five thousands of the specialists are engaged in other activities save the medical profession due to the insufficient salary for their needs.According to him, only 20 percent of general practitioners, 50 percent of specialists, and 65 percent of subspecialists lead a life of luxury, and 30 percent of general practitioners and specialists, and 25 percent of subspecialists just earn a living.Lamenting the fact that half of the general practitioners, 20 percent of specialists, and 10 percent of subspecialists are not satisfied with their living conditions, the director of the Iranian Internists’ Society said that to earn a living most of medics “are bound to have night shifts at the hospitals even in their old ages.”Khosrow-Nia also called for the establishment of a board of directors to solve the problems medics are dealing with