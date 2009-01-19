Australian faces jail for insulting Thai monarchy

BANGKOK (AP) – An Australian writer pleaded guilty Monday to criminal charges of insulting Thailand's royal family in his 2005 novel, adding that he has endured ""unspeakable suffering"" during almost five months in detention.

Shackled at the ankles, Harry Nicolaides wore a brown prison uniform as police led him into Bangkok's Criminal Court for the opening of his trial.""I plead guilty,"" 41-year-old Nicolaides told the court, which adjourned after an hour with a verdict expected later in the day.""I would like to apologize. This can't be real. It feels like a bad dream,"" a tearful Nicolaides told reporters. He said he had ""unqualified respect for the king of Thailand"" and had not intended to insult him.Passages in Nicolaides' book ""Verisimilitude"" were ""deemed insulting to the king and the crown prince"" of Thailand, the presiding judge told the court.Thailand is a constitutional monarchy but has severe lese majeste laws, mandating a jail term of three to 15 years for ""whoever defames, insults or threatens the king, the queen, the heir to the throne or the Regent.""Public discussion of the monarchy's role was once taboo in Thailand, but has become more common amid growing concern about the eventual succession of 81-year-old King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the world's longest-serving monarch. Bhumibol has no major official role in politics but commands immense respect from most Thais and is credited as being the nation's unifying force in times of crisis.Nicolaides' case comes amid a recent spate of lese majeste complaints and prosecutions, and increased censorship of Web sites allegedly critical of the Thai monarchy.Nicolaides was arrested Aug. 31 at Bangkok's international airport as he was about to board a flight home, apparently unaware of a March arrest warrant issued in connection with his novel, according to rights groups. He was indicted in November and denied bail.A Melbourne resident who lived in Thailand from 2003 to 2005, Nicolaides taught in the northern Thai city of Chiang Rai. He has described his novel as a commentary on political and social life of contemporary Thailand.""Tell my family I am very concerned,"" he told reporters. He said he endured ""unspeakable suffering"" during his pretrial detention but did not elaborate.Reporters Without Borders has called on authorities to drop the charges against the Australian, saying ""his novel never intended to threaten or defame the royal family.""The severity of the lese majeste laws was highlighted last year when a Swiss man, apparently acting in a drunken frenzy, was found guilty and given a 10-year prison sentence for defacing images of the revered monarch. He was pardoned by the king after serving about a month behind bars.New Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva said last week his government would try to ensure the law is not abused. But he said the monarchy must be protected because it has ""immense benefits to the country as a stabilizing force.""