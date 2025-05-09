Imam Reza visual arts festival wraps up

MASHHAD — The closing ceremony of the visual arts section of the 22nd Imam Reza (AS) International Festival was held in Mashhad on Thursday, recognizing outstanding artists and their contributions to various artistic fields.

The event coincided with the night of the birth of Imam Ali Reza (AS), the eighth Shia Imam.

The festival showcased a diverse array of artworks in photography, calligraphy, and graphic design, with awards presented to distinguished artists in each category.

The photography section was notably competitive, with prizes awarded for both professional camera work and mobile photography.

The awards in the calligraphy segment of the festival were given across various styles.

In graphic arts, the jury selected three outstanding works on themes such as fighting internal and external tyranny, combating moral and cultural deviations, fighting injustice and economic corruption, and opposing discord.

Moreover, a special award was presented to Mikail Barati of Khorasan Razavi province for his poignant and rapid artistic response to recent Zionist atrocities in Gaza. Due to the significance of the Palestine issue and widespread participation, three additional works received honorable mentions.

The Imam Reza (AS) International Festival is held annually in various provinces of the country as well as in several other countries.

This festival encompasses various fields such as articles, plays or screenplays, produced shows, stories, visual arts, books, literary texts, poetry, press and digital works, and radio and television productions.

It aims at promoting artistic excellence rooted in spiritual and cultural values, inspiring artists and audiences alike.

