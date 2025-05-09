France, Poland pledge mutual defence

France and Poland on Friday signed a new cooperation and friendship treaty with a defence clause committing the parties to mutual support in case of an attack by an aggressor, as the two NATO and EU allies strengthen ties following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, France 24 reported .

The treaty, similar to those already signed by France with Germany, Italy, and Spain, was signed in the eastern French city of Nancy by French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Macron emphasized that one of the key aspects of the treaty was a clause on "mutual defence" while insisting this was in addition to the protections already offered by NATO and the EU.

"It does not substitute for NATO or EU," Macron said alongside Tusk, adding it "reinforces what already exists today."