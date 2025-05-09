Pakistan denies firing hundreds of drones into India

Pakistan targeted 36 Indian sites with 300 to 400 drones overnight on Thursday into Friday, an Indian military official said, an assertion denied by Islamabad.

According to Indian military official Vyomika Singh, Pakistan’s military carried out multiple violations of Indian airspace along the entire western border, with military infrastructure the intended target.

“Along the international border and Line of Control, drone intrusions were attempted from Leh to Sir Creek at 36 locations with approximately 300 to 400 drones,” Singh told a Friday press briefing.

She added that India’s armed forces brought down “a number” of these drones. In response, India launched drones at four air defense sites in Pakistan, she said.

Speaking to CNN on Friday, a senior Pakistani government source strongly denied that Pakistan had launched drone strikes against India. While acknowledging heavy shelling across the Line of Control, the source said Pakistan had not yet used any of its drones.

Singh also said that Pakistan’s military fired heavy-caliber artillery guns and armed drones across the Line of Control (LOC) in Kashmir, resulting in the deaths and injuries of some Indian army personnel. She added that Pakistan’s army also suffered “major losses” in Indian retaliatory fire.