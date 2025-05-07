Pakistan says 26 killed in Indian strikes as tensions rise after Kashmir massacre

India fired missiles into Pakistani-controlled territory in several locations early Wednesday, killing at least 26 people, including a child, in what Pakistan’s leader called an act of war.

India said it struck infrastructure used by militants linked to last month’s massacre of tourists in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir, AP reported.

Pakistan claimed it shot down several Indian fighter jets in retaliation as two planes fell onto villages in India-controlled Kashmir. At least seven civilians were also killed in the region by Pakistani shelling, Indian police and medics said.

Tensions have soared between the nuclear-armed neighbors since the attack, which India has blamed Pakistan for backing. Islamabad has denied the accusation.

Pakistan’s top political and military leaders on Wednesday condemned Indian airstrikes.

The National Security Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said in a statement that the Indian strikes were carried out “on the false pretext of the presence of imaginary terrorist camps” and deliberately targeted civilian infrastructure, including mosques.

“These unprovoked and unjustified attacks martyred innocent men, women and children,” the statement said.

Pakistan’s military responded to the strikes, the statement added, by downing five Indian fighter jets and surveillance aircraft.

The government said Pakistan reserves the right to respond “in self-defense, at a time, place, and manner of its choosing” and that the armed forces have been authorized to take “corresponding actions” to avenge what it called a violation of the country’s sovereignty.