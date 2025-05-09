‘Enrichment is our right,’ Iran’s academics rally behind nuclear negotiators

A coalition of prominent Iranian professors, scholars, and professionals has issued a public statement endorsing the Islamic Republic’s diplomatic efforts in nuclear negotiations and advocating for peaceful engagement with the United States and Western nations.

The letter, signed by a diverse group of academics and experts, affirmed Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear enrichment under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) while emphasizing the country’s commitment to scientific and economic collaboration.

Below is the full text of the letter:

We, a collective of Iranian professors, scholars, and experts across diverse academic and professional fields, wish to express our full support for the official stance of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s negotiating team in its pursuit of peaceful nuclear enrichment and its commitment to constructive economic, social, and scientific collaboration with the United States and the broader Western world.

As educators, researchers, and contributors to the intellectual and technological advancement of our nation, we firmly uphold the principle that access to peaceful nuclear technology is an inalienable right of all nations under the framework of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), of which Iran is a longstanding signatory. We affirm that Iran’s nuclear program is, and must remain, dedicated solely to peaceful purposes, including scientific research, medical development, and sustainable energy production.

We also believe that diplomatic engagement and mutual economic cooperation between Iran and the international community—particularly the West—are vital to regional stability, global peace, and shared prosperity. Constructive dialogue based on mutual respect, sovereign equality, and adherence to international law will foster a climate of trust that benefits all sides.

We commend our nation’s negotiators for their principled and professional approach under challenging circumstances and urge all parties involved to seize the opportunity for a forward-looking, mutually beneficial resolution. As members of Iran’s academic and professional elite, we remain hopeful and committed to a non-sanctioned future defined by peace, dignity, and international partnership.

Signed by:

1. Ali Meghdari, Emeritus Professor, Sharif University of Technology

2. Mohammad Hassan Saidi, Professor, Sharif University of Technology

3. Mehran Sepehri, Associate Professor, Sharif University of Technology

4. Forouhar Farzaneh, Professor, Sharif University of Technology

5. Ahmad Ramazani S.A., Professor, Sharif University of Technology

6. Majid Abbaspour, Professor, Sharif University of Technology

7. Seyed Mohammad Mahdavi, Emeritus Professor, Sharif University of Technology

8. Mohammad Haeri, Professor, Sharif University of Technology

9. Mehdi Ehsan, Emeritus Professor, Sharif University of Technology

10. Farzam Farahmand, Professor, Sharif University of Technology

11. Seyed Mehdi Borghei, Emeritus Professor, Sharif University of Technology

12. Aliakbar Ekrami, Emeritus Professor, Sharif University of Technology

13. Mohsen Ghafory-Ashtiany, Professor, Int. Institute of Earthquake Engineering & Seismology

14. Hassan Panjeshahi, Professor, University of Tehran

15. Mohsen Kamalian, Professor, International Institute of Earthquake Engineering & Seismology

16. Jafar Keyvani, Emeritus Professor, Kharazmi University

17. Behrooz Gatmiri, Professor, University of Tehran

18. Saeed Tavakoli, Professor, University of Sistan and Baluchestan

19. Mohammad T. Ahmadian, Emeritus Professor, Sharif University of Technology

20. Saeed Behzadipour, Professor, Sharif University of Technology

21. Majid Makhdoum Farkhondeh, Emeritus Professor, University of Tehran

22. Reza Faraji-Dana, Professor, University of Tehran

23. Guity Karim, Emeritus Professor, University of Tehran

24. Javad Karimi Sabet, Professor, NSTRI

25. Ali Vatani, Emeritus Professor, University of Tehran

26. Mohammed Amir Saadatinasab, Assistant Professor, Iran University of Science & Technology

27. Seyed Saeid Mohtasebi, Professor, University of Tehran

28. Ali Ashrafizadeh, Professor, K.N. Toosi University of Technology

29. Hamidreza Pouretemad, Professor, Shahid Beheshti University

30. Minoo Alemi, Professor, Islamic Azad University

31. Jafar Kambouzia, Professor, Shahid Beheshti University

32. Parviz Jabehdar Maralani, Emeritus Professor, University of Tehran

33. Hamid Soltanian-Zadeh, Professor, University of Tehran

34. Seyed Abbas Shojaosadati, Professor, Tarbiat Modares University

35. Fattaneh Taghiyareh, Associate Professor, University of Tehran

36. Mahmoud Salehi, Emeritus Professor, Sharif University of Technology

37. Alireza Moradi, Professor, Kharazmi University

38. Mohammad Said Saidi, Emeritus Professor, Sharif University of Technology

39. Yousef Sobouti, Professor & Founder, Institute for Advanced Studies in Basic Sciences

40. Seyed Mostafa Mohagheghdamad, Professor and Ayatollah, Shahid Beheshti University