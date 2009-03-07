Roche raises bid for Genentech to $93 a share

BOSTON (MarketWatch) -- Swiss conglomerate Roche said Friday that it has raised its offer to acquire the shares of Genentech Inc. that it does not already own to $93 a share from $86.50 a share.

Genentech shares rallied on the news, shooting up 10% to $90.04 in midday trading.“Based on conversations with Genentech shareholders, we believe that there is a strong sentiment to bring this process to a conclusion,” Roche Chairman Franz Humer said, in a statement Friday.“As a result, we are increasing our price to US$93 per share to maximize shareholder participation and will proceed quickly to complete all necessary financing. We now look forward to successfully completing the transaction,” Humer added.Genentech issued a statement Friday advising shareholders not to act on the latest offer until a special committee convened by its board had thoroughly evaluated the deal. The company added it expected the committee to make recommendation on the offer promptly.Friday's offer is the latest chapter in Roche's quest to absorb the South San Francisco-based oncology drug developer. Roche already owns about 56% of Genentech's shares.The latest offer, valued at around $45 billion, will expire at midnight Eastern on March 20. The Swiss drugmaker has reportedly been selling bonds to help finance the purchase.According to the Wall Street Journal last week, Roche could have more than $50 billion available to finance the deal.An original offer of $89 a share was soundly rejected by Genentech's board last August. In late January, Roche launched a hostile takeover bid with a lowered price of $86.50, citing a weakened global economy.Roche and Genentech have had a long-standing relationship. Roche bought Genenetech in 1999 and later spun out 44% of its shares in a series of public offerings. Roche also holds seats on Genentech's board.