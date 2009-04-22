Minister says Sejjil missile improves Iran’s defense power

TEHRAN – Defense Minister Mostafa Mohammad-Najar stated on Wednesday that the manufacture of solid fuel Sejjil missile has significantly improved Iran’s missile capabilities.

“With manufacturing advanced missiles like Sejjil our young experts have increased the Islamic Republic of Iran’s missile power,” he told reporters in Tehran.In 2008 Iran successfully tested its two-stage surface-to-surface missile which has a range of up to 1,200 miles.Mohammad-Najjar said Iran has produced missiles such as Sejjil which are more sophisticated than Shahab generation.Asked about recent military threats against Iran by some Israeli officials, he said Iran would “decisively” respond to any attack