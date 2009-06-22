MP meets Japanese envoy to Tehran

TEHRAN – Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Chairman Alaeddin Broujerdi met with Japan’s ambassador to Iran, Akio Shirota, here on Sunday.

Iran-Japan relation is a good model for other countries, Broujerdi said, adding that Iranians’ positive view of Japan can help further expand ties.He said cooperation between the two countries in reconstructing Afghanistan and using innovative technologies in the energy field have provided a new opportunity for promoting ties.The MP also said the two countries’ parliaments, particularly the parliamentary friendship groups, play a significant role in developing comprehensive cooperation.Shirota, for his part, said Japan prioritizes relations with Iran as an important country in the region.The rich culture and civilization of the two countries as well as their parliamentary relations will definitely provide the ground for closer ties, the ambassador added