Qom Seminary teachers congratulate Ahmadinejad on reelection

TEHRAN -- In a message issued on Saturday the Qom Seminary Teachers Society felicitated Mahmoud Ahmadinejad on his reelection as president.

The society also thanked the nation for their massive turnout in the June 12 election, calling it an “epic”.Of the 46.2 million eligible voters about 40 million participated in the election.In their message the seminary teachers also insisted that now that the competition is over it is a time for friendship and cooperation.The society also stated that country’s potentials should be employed to serve the nation