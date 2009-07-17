Author Esmaeil Fasih passes away

TEHRAN -- Author and translator Esmaeil Fasih died Thursday in a Tehran hospital. He was 75 and was suffering from brain damage.

Fasih was taken to the hospital on July 6 and was admitted to the ICU. He was later taken to the general ward but returned to the ICU where he died on Thursday afternoon, his wife Farah Edalat told the Persian service of ISNA.Fasih was born in 1934 in Tehran. He finished school in Tehran and continued his studies in the United States. He began his career with the National Iranian Oil Company.He retired from Abadan Institute of Technology in 1980. He was active in three different fields of novels, stories and translation.“Lasting Story,” “Pain of Siavash,” “Winter 83,” “A Letter to the World,” “Basin of Blood” and “Sorayya in Coma” are among his novels.