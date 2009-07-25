Manuscript school established in Qom

TEHRAN -- The Association of Islamic Treasures of Qom established the first manuscript school in Iran for preservation and restoration of manuscripts.

Scholars will attend courses on the fundamentals of manuscriptology, manuscript reading, reviewing documents, listing of manuscripts, Arab comparative literature, manuscript stylistics and graphic art, the director of the association told FNA.Seyyed Sadeq Eshkevari said that the school would also hold workshops on methods of manuscript reading and renovation of manuscripts.The Association of Islamic Treasures was established in 1997 in Qom. Previously, the association published and reviewed manuscripts but now the association also does technical work including listing manuscripts, he added.He went on to say that so far, the association has collected over 110 comprehensive lists of manuscripts from different libraries in Iran, India and other countries.“There are 1500 manuscripts available at the library of the association and we have published two volumes namely ‘Qajar-era Documents’ and ‘Nezamolmolk Documents’ up to now,” he concluded.SB/YAW END MN