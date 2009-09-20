Turkey, Qatar eye LNG pipeline via Saudi
September 21, 2009 - 0:0
DOHA (Reuters) -- Turkey and Qatar have formed teams to start work on a possible LNG pipeline across Saudi Arabia that would ship Qatari gas to Turkey, Turkish energy minister Taner Yildiz said on Saturday.A Turkish team would travel to Qatar within one or two months, he said in a statement which gave no more details.
Yildiz also said Turkey would postpone a decision on whether to approve or cancel a tender to build the country’s first nuclear power plant. A Russian-led consortium of Inter RAO, Atomstroiexport and Turkey’s Park Teknik submitted the sole bid in a tender last year.