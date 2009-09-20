Turkey, Qatar eye LNG pipeline via Saudi

DOHA (Reuters) -- Turkey and Qatar have formed teams to start work on a possible LNG pipeline across Saudi Arabia that would ship Qatari gas to Turkey, Turkish energy minister Taner Yildiz said on Saturday.

A Turkish team would travel to Qatar within one or two months, he said in a statement which gave no more details.Yildiz also said Turkey would postpone a decision on whether to approve or cancel a tender to build the country’s first nuclear power plant. A Russian-led consortium of Inter RAO, Atomstroiexport and Turkey’s Park Teknik submitted the sole bid in a tender last year.